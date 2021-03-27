Haida Gwaii doctor uses wacky humour to tell the tale of COVID-19 vaccines and why you need one
Matt Menard blends crazy costumes, homemade sets and science to combat misinformation
A B.C. doctor living in Haida Gwaii has mixed science with off-the-wall humour to create educational COVID-19 videos he hopes will make vaccines less intimidating for the public.
"When the pandemic happened, it was just about finding ways to share information with people in ways that are digestible and informative," said Dr. Matt Menard, who practises in Masset.
Menard has created a Facebook page and YouTube channel dedicated to explaining the scientific facts about the COVID-19 pandemic. His videos are part Sesame Street, part Bill Nye the Science Guy, and tackle topics including: why washing your hands is important; the necessity of social distancing; and how to celebrate Halloween safely.
His latest offering is a video on how the COVID-19 vaccine works. The explainer is 15 minutes long and features intricate spandex outfits, home-designed sets and over-the-top montages.
"It has to be something that people are willing to expose themselves to," Menard said. "If it's not something that they're not going to watch or read then it's not really helpful in any way."
Menard said the video took him a few months to make, but making scientific information accessible is worth the effort. As a medical professional, Menard said he hopes his videos will help people make the best choices possible.
"I'm hoping that people will get a sense of empowerment out of it so that they are more informed to be able to take considered action in their lives," he said.
