Work begins to remove cargo from grounded, potentially explosive fishing lodge in Haida Gwaii

Crews say they're making some progress and the weather is co-operating as they deal with a grounded and potentially explosive barge on Haida Gwaii.

The barge carrying Westcoast Resorts' Hippa Lodge broke from its moorings and ran aground on Lina Island, near the village of Queen Charlotte, on Sept. 8.

The Council of the Haida Nation says in a release that removal of the cargo — a process known as lightering — began late Monday and that each step requires significant co-ordination and careful execution.

Technicians monitor air quality in the area around the barge on Lina Island. (Unified command, Guudaa Kunt’as Gwaay.yaay/Canadian Press)

It says detailed plans are in place for safety, environmental protection and the safeguarding of culturally significant areas.

When the barge went aground, there was concern that a possibly ruptured fuel line had filled the hold with potentially explosive vapours.

HaiCo CEO Bob Brash estimates the fishing lodge barge floated around 10 kilometres before running aground on a beach on Lina Island. (HaiCo)

Brash says several people went to the barge Monday night and Tuesday morning to do an initial inspection. The crew detected a strong presence of gas vapours, indicating a fuel leak, and several breaches to the hull caused by large boulders on the beach.

Monitoring last week determined that the air inside and immediately around the barge remained unsafe, but the council says air and environmental checks continue and field teams have not observed any pollution.

The lodge spends the summer at Hippa Island off Haida Gwaii's west coast before being towed to Vancouver for the winter season. It was in Alliford Bay, on its journey to Vancouver, when it went adrift.

