Haida Gwaii animal welfare group calls out lack of bylaw enforcement

Laila Riddall spends most of her free time co-running the volunteer animal welfare group, the Animal Helpline.

The group — which consists of Riddall and her friend, Anne Marie Mol — receives calls of animal abuse and neglect from all over Haida Gwaii, off the northwest coast of British Columbia.

When the calls come in, Riddall hops into action to protect the animals. However, when it comes to holding owners responsible, Riddall is at a loss, as Haida Gwaii doesn't have a single bylaw enforcement officer.

"When we're notified about a situation, we all just have to kind of witness that situation continue," said Riddall.

"It leaves really bad residual effects: trauma for the witnesses, trauma for the rescuers, trauma for the veterinarians, because we can't do anything."

Riddall says Haida Gwaii needs a full-time bylaw officer to ensure the rules are being followed and animals are being treated with respect.

Lack of veterinary care

On Haida Gwaii, Riddall says animal welfare cases run the gambit, from a choke collar becoming embedded in a dog's neck to stray or unleashed dogs attacking neighbourhood pets.

The Animal Helpline deals with a number of animal welfare cases including neglect. In this instance, a choke collar became deeply embedded in the dog's neck. (Laila Riddall)

One of the biggest issues across the island is the lack of veterinary care for pets, says Riddall, including spaying, neutering and regular vaccinations.

She says this had led to an overpopulation of feral cats.

In the past three years alone, Riddall says, she's rescued, treated and rehabilitated around 300 cats.

"We're all overloaded and we're all at that burnout stage where it's really hard to keep going," said Riddall.

"If the bylaws were actually enforced, we wouldn't have so many of these neglect cases and overpopulation. It would make an absolutely huge difference."

Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk speaks with Laila Riddall, the Animal Helpline, about Haida Gwaii's need for a bylaw enforcement officer. 8:09

'We need to sort this out'

The Animal Helpline, along with the PAWS Pro Animal Welfare Society has started an initiative to introduce new and updated animal control bylaws on Haida Gwaii.

They're also pursuing the hiring of an all-island bylaw enforcement officer, where municipalities could split the cost.

And according to the chief administrative officer (CAO) of the Village of Queen Charlotte, Lori Wiedeman, it's definitely a possibility.

"We've got a concern about animal welfare here. We need to sort this out," said Wiedeman.

Currently, when there is no bylaw enforcement officer, the responsibility falls to community officers, such as police officers, peace officers or, in Wiedeman's case, the chief administrative officer.

Amid writing grants and the rest of her responsibilities, Wiedeman says she doesn't have time to respond to every animal control call the village receives, which is why she's open to the creation of Haida Gwaii's first bylaw enforcement officer.

"It's going to take getting the CAOs from the different communities to sit down together, actually physically go through the bylaws and seeing what works," said Weideman.

A process she says could take some time.

With files from Daybreak North