Haida Gwaii hobby farmer invites guests to spend time with her baby goats

A hobby farmer in Haida Gwaii is offering a new way to kick the COVID-19 blues and is welcoming guests to her farm to spend some time with her new baby goats.

Harmonie Rose said seven baby goats were all born within a span of one week and she felt it was too selfish to be enjoying them all to herself, especially during a time when everyone could use some extra joy.

"It always made me feel good watching them play, watching them nuzzle around, picking them up, holding them, and listening to their little noises," Rose said on the CBC's Daybreak North.

"I thought this is too good to hoard to myself."

She said she made a post on the Haida Gwaii Communities Facebook page and invited "all fellow Islanders" to come see, hold and cuddle her baby goats — with safety measures like social distancing in place.

"I said hey, you know, if you want some goat lovin,' I've got seven babies so just drop by and I'll keep my distance and you can have some goat time," Rose said.

Rose said she immediately got three or four messages and she's already had a few families come for a visit.

"A couple of families came up and spent a bit of time last weekend and it was great," she said. "I also had a little boy [visit]. He was two and he really loved the farm. He was really, really upset about having to leave."

She said there's no end date to her invitation and anyone needing some time with the goats is welcome to visit her hobby farm.

