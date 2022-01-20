Gyms set to welcome back British Columbians after month-long closure

Gyms and fitness centres across B.C. will begin opening their doors Thursday after a month of closures due to COVID-19, but restrictions on capacity and increased safety protocols remain.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry had mandated that gyms close on Dec. 21, part of a set of public health restrictions introduced in response to the fifth wave of the pandemic in the province.

At a Tuesday news conference, Henry announced that gyms could gradually reopen starting Jan. 20.

Gyms and fitness centres will not operate to full capacity, however. People inside will need to be spaced apart, with masks required for trainers and encouraged for those working out. Proof of vaccination is also required.

But for Vancouver resident Ariella ​​Schlossberg, the reopening is a relief.

"I'm really excited to get back into the gym and to get back into the studio… and have that opportunity to have that release," said Schlossberg, who is training as a contemporary dancer and typically spends six to eight hours a week at the gym.

She says the month-long closure strained her mental health.

"I get really anxious if I'm not able to go to the gym … and I feel that anxiety building up," she said.

Increased safety protocols and capacity limits are in place at gyms across the province. At Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness, some of the machines are taped off to allow physical distancing. (CBC News )

Clarity on capacity restrictions

Fitness facilities say they are also thrilled to be reopening to support staff and members.

"Tears of joy and happiness came from our group when we heard Dr. Henry say that gyms can reopen," said Carl Ulmer, provincial lead at the Fitness Industry Council of Canada.

However, industry representatives say there has been some confusion over what the new guidelines mean and how they should be followed.

Facilities need to determine how many people can work out based on floor space, according to Ulmer, who is also the director of operations for Club16 Trevor Linden Fitness.

With the province saying each workout or dance space must have at least 7 square metres of unencumbered useable floor space per person, gyms are dividing up floor space accordingly. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The province says each workout or dance room must have at least seven square metres of unencumbered usable floor space per patron or staff.

"These capacity limits allow for space necessary for members and staff to distance themselves safely," Ulmer said.

WATCH | Dr. Bonnie Henry defends gym reopenings: B.C. to gradually reopen gyms and fitness centres Duration 0:56 B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that the decision to reopen gyms was not due to public pressure, but by working 'very closely' with the gym industry. 0:56

However, facilities that host group fitness and exercise classes can have a maximum of 25 people depending on their floor space.

"Any amount of students in the space honestly feels like a blessing. I feel so happy to have them back here," said Angela Hartman, who operates TurF, a fitness studio in Vancouver.

Hartman's team has measured how many students can be safely welcomed back into the studio and are keeping online classes as an option for those who prefer to work out from home.

The province says masks must be worn at all times, except when actively exercising. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

People inside facilities will need to be spaced apart with the province recommending a physical distance of two metres between individuals while exercising.

"For us, our staff being safe, our community being safe, is super important," said Hartman.

The increased safety protocols and capacity limits are "very reasonable" according to Ulmer.

"We're really excited to reopen and get people back, taking care of their mental and physical health," he said.