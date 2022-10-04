Family members cleared of helping man cover up shooting death of girlfriend

Two family members of a man who shot and killed his girlfriend in Surrey, B.C., have been cleared of helping him cover up the crime.

Gurvinder Singh Deo and Talwinder Singh Khun Khun were found not guilty Monday of being accessories after the fact in the manslaughter of Kiran Dhesi, whose body was found on Aug. 2, 2017.

Both men are related to Dhesi's killer, Harjot Singh Deo: Gurvinder is his brother and Khun Khun is part of his extended family.

The body of Dhesi, who was 19 and a student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University, was found inside a burned-out vehicle in Surrey, B.C.

Homicide detectives arrested Harjot at the Vancouver International Airport in 2019 and he was charged with second-degree murder.

Harjot Singh Deo pictured in a court sketch from his appearance in provincial court in Surrey, B.C., on May 27, 2019. (Felicity Don)

He pleaded guilty in February to manslaughter with a firearm and indignity to human remains in Dhesi's death.

Police believed he had help from his family to cover up the killing, which led to criminal charges against several members of his family.

His mother, Manjit Kaur Deo, was handed a conditional discharge and 12 months of probation after pleading guilty to obstruction in May 2021.

His sister, Inderdeep Kaur Deo, was charged with accessory after the fact, but the charge was stayed.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jeanne Watchuk acquitted Gurvinder Deo and Khun Khun during a hearing in Vancouver on Monday.

Harjot Deo has yet to be sentenced.