Food bank launches helpline and information sessions to help newcomers to B.C.
Guru Nanak Food Bank says newcomers face alienation and homesickness, may not know how to access supports
A food bank in the Lower Mainland is setting up a helpline and information sessions to help newcomers to the region settle in, amid reports of them struggling to reach out to others.
The Guru Nanak Food Bank (GNFB) — which has locations in Surrey, Abbotsford and Delta — says the resources are being launched as newcomers have reported feelings of loneliness, homesickness and mental health challenges.
Its first information session was held Saturday afternoon on Zoom and at a Surrey gurdwara, and featured counsellors and community leaders telling immigrants about how to access health, housing and other supports.
Neeraj Walia, the secretary of the food bank, says that as food bank use has increased for new immigrants — especially students — a feeling of alienation was a common complaint.
"We are dealing with so many people every day in the food bank," he said. "We've seen that we need a platform where the concern will be answered in a proper way. People didn't know that there are a lot of resources."
The GNFB says they plan to organize the information sessions once a month in different communities across the Lower Mainland.
Their 24/7 helpline, according to Walia, will help newcomers who have urgent concerns.
He says the president of the food bank will be on hand to direct callers to appropriate resources, in addition to a confidential email address.
More details about the food bank's program can be found on Twitter. Their initiative comes as Feb. 11 is marked as "211 Day", a day for people to seek out mental health help.
Counsellor says newcomers need help
As immigration to Canada increases, especially from India and South Asia, a counsellor who works with the South Asian community says they need unique supports.
Manjot Mann, who is based in Surrey, says counselling can be "strange and scary" for those who come from families where mental health isn't discussed.
"I don't think [that] necessarily anyone and everyone who comes here is prepared for that level of stress," she said. "I have found with a few people that have come in for counselling, it's hard to talk about that with everyone back home because they are excited for you.
"It's not always easy to say, 'Hey, actually, I am really struggling.'"
Mann says the fact mental health-care isn't covered by the provincially funded medical services plan also turns off some newcomers from accessing care.
"The government does need to step in and help because cost is a huge barrier to counselling," she said. "Counselling isn't meant to be a crisis line. It's meant to be more long-term.
"If people had the funds and were able to come when they needed it, it would really make a huge benefit."
With files from Tarnjit Parmar
