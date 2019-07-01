Skip to Main Content
Male taken to hospital with gunshot wounds in Burnaby
British Columbia

Male taken to hospital with gunshot wounds in Burnaby

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed a male in Burnaby was taken to hospital with serious gunshot wounds Sunday evening.

RCMP were seen Sunday afternoon in the 7100 block of Fulton Avenue

CBC News ·
Burnaby RCMP officers gather around a silver SUV in the 7100 block of Fulton Avenue Sunday afternoon, where BC Emergency Health Services transported a male to hospital with gunshot wounds. (Shane MacKichan)

A male was taken to hospital with serious gunshot wounds in Burnaby, B.C., late Sunday afternoon.

A large police presence was seen at approximately 4:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of Fulton Avenue near Vista Crescent.

Burnaby RCMP blocked off the street and appeared to focus their attention on a silver SUV in a cul-de-sac. 

Burnaby RCMP closed off the area where a male was found with gunshot wounds Sunday. (Shane MacKichan)

BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson Libby Brown confirmed EHS transported a male to hospital with gunshot wounds from the scene before 6 p.m. 

Burnaby RCMP has not responded to requests for further information and has not said if the shooting was targeted. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories