Male taken to hospital with gunshot wounds in Burnaby

A male was taken to hospital with serious gunshot wounds in Burnaby, B.C., late Sunday afternoon.

A large police presence was seen at approximately 4:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of Fulton Avenue near Vista Crescent.

Burnaby RCMP blocked off the street and appeared to focus their attention on a silver SUV in a cul-de-sac.

Burnaby RCMP closed off the area where a male was found with gunshot wounds Sunday. (Shane MacKichan)

BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson Libby Brown confirmed EHS transported a male to hospital with gunshot wounds from the scene before 6 p.m.

Burnaby RCMP has not responded to requests for further information and has not said if the shooting was targeted.