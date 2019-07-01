Male taken to hospital with gunshot wounds in Burnaby
BC Emergency Health Services confirmed a male in Burnaby was taken to hospital with serious gunshot wounds Sunday evening.
RCMP were seen Sunday afternoon in the 7100 block of Fulton Avenue
A male was taken to hospital with serious gunshot wounds in Burnaby, B.C., late Sunday afternoon.
A large police presence was seen at approximately 4:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of Fulton Avenue near Vista Crescent.
Burnaby RCMP blocked off the street and appeared to focus their attention on a silver SUV in a cul-de-sac.
BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson Libby Brown confirmed EHS transported a male to hospital with gunshot wounds from the scene before 6 p.m.
Burnaby RCMP has not responded to requests for further information and has not said if the shooting was targeted.