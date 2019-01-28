East Vancouver cannabis shop customer shot in 'brazen robbery'

A 32-year-old man is in hospital after he was shot during what police call a 'brazen robbery' at a cannabis dispensary in East Vancouver Sunday night.

According to Vancouver police, two suspects disguised with masks entered the Stepping Stone Holistic Living store near Kingsway and Clarendon Street around 5:00 p.m.

Police say one of the suspects brandished a gun and fired it in the store. The bullet struck the victim, a 32-year-old Vancouver man, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to hospital, but the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone who witnessed the attack is asked to call Vancouver police.