Gun-wielding thieves stage brazen daytime robbery at popular Commercial Drive café

Two gun-wielding robbers held up staff and patrons at a popular Commercial Drive café Sunday morning.

Vancouver police say the "take-over style robbery" of Cafe Du Soleil in East Vancouver happened at the height of the brunch run, leaving over a dozen people traumatized.

The male suspects pointed their weapons at workers and customers, demanding cell phones and other valuables before making off in a vehicle.

One person suffered minor injuries.

Both suspects were wearing hats, hoodies and gloves to hide their identities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.