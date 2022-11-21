Gun-wielding thieves stage brazen daytime robbery at popular Commercial Drive café
Vancouver police say the "take-over style robbery" of Cafe Du Soleil in East Vancouver Sunday left more than a dozen staff and patrons traumatized.
2 armed robbers held up staff and patrons at during the brunch run at Cafe Du Soleil Sunday morning
Two gun-wielding robbers held up staff and patrons at a popular Commercial Drive café Sunday morning.
Vancouver police say the "take-over style robbery" of Cafe Du Soleil in East Vancouver happened at the height of the brunch run, leaving over a dozen people traumatized.
The male suspects pointed their weapons at workers and customers, demanding cell phones and other valuables before making off in a vehicle.
One person suffered minor injuries.
Both suspects were wearing hats, hoodies and gloves to hide their identities.
Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.