Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Gun-wielding thieves stage brazen daytime robbery at popular Commercial Drive café

Vancouver police say the "take-over style robbery" of Cafe Du Soleil in East Vancouver Sunday left more than a dozen staff and patrons traumatized.

2 armed robbers held up staff and patrons at during the brunch run at Cafe Du Soleil Sunday morning

CBC News ·
Staff and patrons at Cafe Du Soleil on East Vancouver's Commercial Drive were left traumatized after a brazen armed robbery Sunday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Two gun-wielding robbers held up staff and patrons at a popular Commercial Drive café Sunday morning. 

Vancouver police say the "take-over style robbery" of Cafe Du Soleil in East Vancouver happened at the height of the brunch run, leaving over a dozen people traumatized. 

The male suspects pointed their weapons at workers and customers, demanding cell phones and other valuables before making off in a vehicle.

One person suffered minor injuries. 

Both suspects were wearing hats, hoodies and gloves to hide their identities. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now