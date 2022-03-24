B.C. businessman offers free, custom-made guitar for return of mayor's chain of office

A Kamloops, B.C., businessman is offering a free, custom-made guitar to anyone who returns the mayor's chain of office, which was stolen from city hall last September.

"Call it the sentimental guy in me," Mike Miltimore said of the offer.

Miltmore builds guitars for a living through his business, Riversong Guitars, but has an engaged presence online.

During the pandemic, Miltimore hosted a web-based talk show where he would speak with Kamloopsians including the mayor, Ken Christian.

"He brought the chain of office with him and it was really special and then when I heard that it got stolen, it really tugged at my heartstrings."

A chain of office is a tradition observed in Commonwealth countries dating back centuries, when civic officials carried a seal to symobolize their authority. In modern times, municipalities have a chain of office worn by mayors during ceremonial events.

The Kamloops chain of office was created in 1964 and contained several elements, including the city's coat of arms and medallions engraved with the names of prior mayors.

"It represents history. It represents something that's kind of special, " Miltmore said.

But the chain was stolen last September when city hall was broken into.

Police continue to look for information that could lead to its recovery and Miltmore is hoping to add an extra incentive by offering up a free guitar in exchange for its return — no questions asked.

Mike Miltimore is offering a $500 guitar to anyone who returns the mayor's chain of office. (Submitted by Mike Miltimore)

'Doing good instead of bad'

Miltimore says over the last two years, he's seen break-ins and vandalism at his own business so he relates to what happened at city hall.

"There's some things that just can't be replaced … like the mayor's chain of office. It's got every mayor on it from our city … so I'd really like just to see it back."

So far, the chain has not been returned and the guitar remains unclaimed, But Miltamore remains hopeful.

"We can do some good … they'll learn how to play and do good instead of bad."

City looking for new chain designs

Meanwhile, the City of Kamloops is asking members of the public to submit designs for a new chain of office.

"There was just a lot of hope that it would somehow turn out somewhere in the community or somebody might come across it and it would be found, so we really didn't rush into this process," said Barbara Berger, the city's recreation, social development and culture manager.

However, that didn't happen so the city is looking to see if new aspects of Kamloops could be incorporated into the design while staying true to the history of the area.

Berger said they had the photos they needed to replicate the chain, but decided to do something different.

The city is only asking for people to submit their design ideas, colours and description. The city will be responsible for the actual creation of the chain.

"We're turning it into an opportunity to kind of reimagine the values and how people know if this is a piece of regalia that that really is a symbol of civic pride."

The city is offering up to $3,500 depending on the number of artists involved in the design. The deadline for submissions, which can be made to city hall, is April 22.