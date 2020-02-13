Guilty plea in hit and run that killed Vancouver skateboarder
B.C. Prosecution Service says Amanpreet Sohal entered plea Wednesday in 2016 death of Ryan Barron
A Vancouver man has pleaded guilty in connection with the fatal 2016 hit and run of skateboarder Ryan Barron on Vancouver's West Side.
The B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) confirmed Amandeep Sohal entered a guilty plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday to one charge of failure to stop at an accident causing bodily harm.
BCPS spokesperson Dan McLaughlin said a second charge of dangerous driving causing death, which was laid at the time of Sohal's arrest in 2018, has been stayed.
In the early hours of April 17, 2016, Barron, 30 at the time, was skateboarding with a friend on Heather Street near West 54th Avenue when he was hit. He died later in hospital.
Two days after the deadly incident, police said they had located at a home in East Vancouver a vehicle believed to have been involved in the hit and run. But it wasn't until two year later that charges were made public.
Barron, who was originally from Windsor, Ont., had moved to the West Coast to find work and was celebrating a promotion when he was killed.
