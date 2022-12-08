3 men enter guilty pleas in 2017 Abbotsford slaying

Police say three men have entered guilty pleas in relation to the 2017 shooting death of 24-year-old Alexander Blanarou, who died in what is believed to be a targeted killing related to drugs.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a statement Thursday that Michael Schweiger pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to manslaughter on Dec. 5.

In October, Islam Nagem and Edrick Raju also entered guilty pleas in relation to the homicide, police said. CBC News has call into the police to find out what charges the two men have pleaded guilty to.

In 2020, after an investigation, IHIT charged Nagem and Raju with first-degree murder, while Schweiger was charged with second-degree murder.

Abbotsford police said Blanarou was shot multiple times on Dec. 28, 2017, and was killed while out on bail on two drug charges he was facing in the Yukon.

His body was found in a blueberry field in the 5200 block of Bates Road in rural Abbotsford.

Police say they won't be commenting further because the matter is still before the courts. The sentencing for all three men is scheduled for early 2023.