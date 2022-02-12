Former Abbotsford vice principal found guilty of possession and distribution of child pornography

A former vice-principal of an Abbotsford middle school was found guilty of the possession and distribution of child pornography Friday, following a trial that began last May.

Micahel Haire, who was charged in 2018, was the vice principal of William A. Fraser Middle School. He was suspended and fired following news of the charges.

Police said Haire had been an employee with the school district for 12 years. He was vice principal at William A. Fraser for three of those years. During the investigation, police noted that the situation was particularly concerning given Haire's "position of authority and access to youth."

An investigation was launched by child exploitation detectives in July 2018, and computers and other electronic devices were seized from Haire's home after a search warrant was executed.

At the time, police said thousands of videos and images of child pornography and child abuse were found.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 16 in New Westminster, and a pre-sentence report with a psychological component has been ordered.