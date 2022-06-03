1 injured in Guildford Superstore stabbing attack

Surrey RCMP are requesting the public's assistance as they search for a woman suspected of stabbing another woman inside the Guildford location of a Real Canadian Superstore in the 14600-block of 104 Avenue.

Police were called to the scene at approximately12:55 p.m. on Thursday, where officers found the female victim suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police released a photo of the suspect, who they describe as a female in her 30s with long dark hair. They say she was wearing a navy blue V-neck shirt, black pants, white shoes, and was carrying a blue satchel.

Investigators do not believe the suspect and victim were known to each other and have not determined a motive for the attack.

"There were store employees that were on site that rendered first aid to the victim," said Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

"We do recognize there is a public safety concern given the fact that it is not believed these parties are known to each other or that there was a conflict that started this incident."

Investigators say they are actively speaking with witnesses and have secured CCTV footage of the incident.