Astronomer-turned-snorkeller pens guide to scouring B.C.'s coastal waters

After 10 years of snorkelling around Vancouver Island, Sara Ellison of Victoria, B.C., is sharing her expertise in her new book Snorkelling Adventures Around Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands: The Ultimate Guide.

Writing about snorkelling isn't her full-time job — as an astronomy professor at the University of Victoria, she's typically more into watching what's happening in the night sky.

"I think the common factor is a curiosity about nature," she told North by Northwest host Margaret Gallagher.

"For me, it is a very similar thing to look up at the sky and to marvel at the cosmos up above as it is to put my face in the water and to marvel at that same universe that's down below."

Snorkeller Sara Ellison and her camera captured this basket star at Plumber Wall. In Campbell River, she photographed this painted anemone at Argonaut Wharf.

She started casually observing what lies beneath the ocean's surface a decade ago as her family spent time around the Gulf Islands, taking a quick dip in the water on a hot summer day. When the pandemic began, and travel became limited, Ellison and her family started exploring locally more often — local waters, that is.

And while some might think snorkelling is reserved for tropical destinations, Ellison would suggest they think again.

Snorkelling? In these frigid waters? In March?

Ellison says the water around the south Island is typically about 7 C in the winter and 13 C in the summer. However, it can get up to 17 or 18 C in some areas during the hot summer months.

But, for cooler days like these, Ellison says a thick wetsuit, one typically used by spearfishers and freedivers, is what you need to stay warm in the chilly Pacific Ocean. She said it should keep you warm for about an hour during the winter.

"This was a major part of my own snorkelling journey."

She said that while some people prefer to wear a wetsuit year-round, others don't need one during summer.

Orange and white plumose anemones on the north Island.

'Seasonal variation'

That said, there are pros and cons to snorkelling at different times of the year.

"One of the wonderful things about our coastline is the seasonal variation," Ellison said.

She said water visibility is best in the winter because plankton and algae are not active. But, in the summer, you get more low tides during the day, which means the intertidal and subtidal zones are closer to the surface, where snorkelling tends to happen.

At East Sooke Regional Park, sunflower star at Aylard Farm.

While she loves snorkelling in many areas throughout the Gulf Islands, Ellison said her favourite places are the East Sooke coastline and northern Vancouver Island.

"It's exposed to the natural swell of the Pacific and the strong currents that go along that coastline, which you do have to be very careful of," she said of the East Sooke coastline.

"But that strong current means there is this constant conveyor belt of fresh nutriment being brought in. And so the diversity and the magnitude of the wildlife that you see along there is really spectacular."

She says knowing the current and the tide height in the area you plan to snorkel in is crucial, and most of that information can be found online.