Guests tell of narrowly escaping major fire at Prince George motel

Guests at the downtown Prince George Econo Lodge say they narrowly escaped injury or worse in a major fire that the RCMP is now calling suspicious.

Firefighters were called to the motel just after 9 a.m. PT.

Smoke and flames could be seen pouring out of three suites, and at least one wing appears to be heavily damaged.

Guest Cody Walker said he was awakened by the smoke in his second-storey room and had to jump off the balcony to save himself.

"I opened the front door and flames came bursting at me and [I] fell on my back and I kicked the door shut," he said. "So I picked up all my stuff ... and jumped off the balcony, held onto the edge, then did a tuck and roll. It was about 15 to 18 feet."

Fire at motel shut down Victoria and 9th in downtown Prince George <a href="https://t.co/fE0Z3lral0">pic.twitter.com/fE0Z3lral0</a> —@akurjata

The Hazelton man said he was shaken but not injured.

Guest Hannah Arthur Roberts said she was first alerted to the fire by the sound of screaming.

"We went to open the door and there was just flames billowing into the space. So we grabbed the dog and got out. We heard some kids screaming before we opened the door but there was no fire alarms going off."

The fire has shut down Highway 16, the main thoroughfare through town.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Craig Douglass said early indications suggest the fire is "suspicious." He said police investigators have been called in to work with the Prince George fire department.

Everyone got out safely, he said.

The fire continues to burn and a thick and growing cloud of smoke is hanging over the city.