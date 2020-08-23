Victoria police arrested and fined a guest at a Saturday night party held in the same apartment where a man was fined for COVID-19 safety violations for a party on Friday night.

Officers responded to reports of a party at a one-bedroom suite in the 1000-block of Fort Street for the second night in a row, according to a release.

They arrived in the early hours of Sunday morning, found a group of 15 people in the small apartment and told the host and guests that the party was over.

One guest refused to cooperate and was arrested for obstructing a peace officer. Police said the man also received a $230 fine for violating the COVID-19 Related Measures Act "for abusive or belligerent behaviour at a social gathering."

He was released at the scene and left the area.

The host had been fined $2,300 Friday night for a large gathering that police believe was attended by as many as 60 people throughout the evening. He did not receive a fine for the second party on Saturday.

Friday morning, the province announced new enforcement measures for unsafe gatherings in the province during the pandemic. Police and other law enforcement bodies have the authority to issue fines of up to $2,000 to people who host large events that violate public health orders during the pandemic.

This includes failing to document guests and their contact information which is required for contact tracing in the event of a guest testing positive for COVID-19.

Individuals can also be fined $200 for abusive behaviour and for refusing to follow business safety plans.