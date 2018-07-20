Growing B.C. wildfires trigger more evacuation alerts in Okanagan Valley

Around 2,000 more residents of B.C.'s Okanagan Valley were put under evacuation alert overnight as wildfires in the region continue to expand.

The Mount Eneas fire has been growing rapidly because of strong winds and was estimated to cover 10 square kilometres on Thursday evening.

The growing fire led to the declaration of a local state of emergency in Peachland just before midnight Thursday.

An evacuation alert was also issued for about 600 properties in the community, affecting about 1,500 people, meaning they must be ready to leave at a moment's notice if conditions worsen.

In addition, three properties outside of Peachland were put on evacuation order on Thursday evening and a state of local emergency has been declared in the Central Okanagan West electoral area.

Former MP Stockwell Day, an Okanagan Valley resident, gave an eyewitness account of the fires to CBC News early Friday:

Stockwell Day spoke with CBC News Morning about the ongoing forest fires burning in B.C.'s Okanagan Valley 3:50

West Kelowna alert issued

Another evacuation alert was issued around 1 a.m. PT Friday to about 500 residents of 200 properties in the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna due to the Law Creek wildfire. The B.C. Wildfire Service estimated that fire to measure about eight hectares on Thursday night.

At least seven significant wildfires are now burning in the Okanagan Valley, blanketing the region in heavy smoke. That has prompted Environment Canada to issue a smoky skies bulletin for the entire Okanagan Valley.

A view of the Okanagan Valley shows wildfires on Friday morning. (Stockwell Day/Twitter)

A local state of emergency for Summerland and evacuation order for 43 properties near Penticton remained in place on Friday morning.

Emergency reception centres have opened at:

Lakeview Heights Baptist Church in West Kelowna.

399 Power St. in Penticton.

Summerland Arena.

Highway 97 affected

The Mount Eneas fire has been burning close to Highway 97, leading to the occasional closure of the main north-south route in the Valley. The highway is now fully open in both directions.

Fire burns right next to Highway 97 as Jenna Elyse is escorted through by police earlier this week. (Jenna Elyse/Facebook)

Resources redirected to Okanagan

Fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek said the province will be pulling resources from other areas to help fight the Okanagan fires.

"We are moving resources in from elsewhere in the province, from quieter areas where we can free up resources," he said.

Skrepnek said additional helicopters and fixed-wing, water-skimming air tankers were also en route.

Getting the heck out of Okanagan Lake Provincial Park after an evacuation alert <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCWildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCWildfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/n8kC1gHB35">pic.twitter.com/n8kC1gHB35</a> —@NMalex8

Firefighters on loan this month to Ontario and Quebec will also be brought home sooner than expected, he said.

"It's not going to be an immediate recall, but definitely the plan is to bring them back earlier than planned and then cycle them in so they can start to relieve some of the crews we've got deployed in B.C. now," Skrepnek said.

Elsewhere in B.C., there are significant fires burning in the Wycliffe area of the East Kootenay Regional District and the Dog Creek Trail area of the Bulkley-Nechako Regional District.

Cooler weather was giving crews a slight reprieve, Skrepnek said, but conditions remain unsettled, with the potential for more lightning and a forecast that called for a return to high temperatures by the weekend.

Read more from CBC British Columbia