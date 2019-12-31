Grouse Mountain, Mount Seymour cancel New Year's Eve events due to bad weather

Two ski resorts in North Vancouver have abruptly cancelled their New Year's Eve events because of bad weather.

Grouse Mountain and Mount Seymour announced the cancellations Tuesday morning, just hours before they were set to host hundreds of revellers on the mountain's peaks.

Winds were gusting between 40 and 50 km/h and were expected to reach up to 80 km/h, said Eddie Wood, general manager of Mount Seymour. A mix of rain and snow was also forecasted.

The resort had sold out 1,200 tickets to its family-friendly event, which was set to run between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. and end with fireworks.

"It's a hard call to make," Wood said.

"For all the families and the little ones that would be coming up, it would just be an experience I don't think that they would enjoy."

Wood said the resort has notified customers by email about the cancellations and ticket holders will be reimbursed.

Despite the cancelled event, Mount Seymour was still open on New Year's Eve. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Grouse Mountain also cancelled its family-friendly party, which was set to feature sleigh rides, ice skating and live music.

Julia Grant, communications manager with Grouse Mountain, confirmed in an email that the event was cancelled due to the forecast.

Ticket holders will be contacted directly, according to Grouse's website.

The resort will still go ahead with some of its indoor events, including an eight-course dinner.

Both resorts will remain open for the day.