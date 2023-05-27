Grouse Grind trail reopens Saturday in Metro Vancouver

Metro Vancouver's Grouse Grind Trail started its 2023 season Saturday.

The popular North Shore hiking trail nicknamed "Mother Nature's stairmaster" is a steep, 2.5-kilometre trail with an elevation gain of 853 metres that winds up the south face of Grouse Mountain. Downhill hiking is not permitted on the route.

It is located within Grouse Mountain Regional Park, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the end of the season.

John McEwen, chair of Metro Vancouver's regional parks committee, says the last remaining snow has melted following recent summer-like weather, making conditions safe to reopen on the famous trail.

He added that the hot weather means the park is more susceptible to wildfires, and that smoking is not permitted at any point on the Grind.

"Hot weather can make this already challenging trail even more strenuous. Bring lots of water, wear weather-appropriate clothing, and take breaks along the trail as needed," he said in a statement.

The news you've been waiting for - the Grouse Grind is opening tomorrow, May 27th at 7am! Planning to tackle the Grind multiple times this year? An Annual Pass is the best value for unlimited access to the Skyride and includes almost $200 in benefits! <a href="https://t.co/frU70sVpCF">https://t.co/frU70sVpCF</a> <a href="https://t.co/i372rQXBQe">pic.twitter.com/i372rQXBQe</a> —@grousemountain

Upgrades scheduled for the nearby BCMC Route mean that trail will be closed at various times through the spring and summer, leaving the Grouse Mountain Resort Skyride as the only option for grind descents on the weekdays.

Metro Vancouver says the BCMC route maintenance will last until June 30.

Grouse Mountain Resort says that the summer race schedule is back on at the Grind for the first time since 2019, with the first race event — dubbed "Seek the Peak" — kicking off on June 10.

The B.C. Search and Rescue Association says that the Grind is among the top 10 trails in B.C. with the most calls to search-and-rescue volunteers.

It encourages anyone wishing to tackle the Grind to watch their trail-specific safety video.