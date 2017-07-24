Hikers set to tackle Grouse Grind on opening day

Metro Vancouver hikers will be making their way to Grouse Mountain Friday morning, as the park's popular Grouse Grind trail is set to open at 6:15 a.m.

Metro Vancouver said seasonal maintenance has been completed and good weather has allowed them to open the trail earlier than expected.

"Everyone who's anxious to hit the Grind and enjoy the park's breathtaking views can now do so, but be mindful that it's a strenuous hike," said Metro Vancovuer parks chair John McEwen, in a statement.

"Be sure you're in good shape and be prepared with lots of water and good hiking shoes."

The trail will be open daily from 6:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Grouse Mountain Regional Park is also home to the BCMC Route and a portion of the Baden Powell Trail.