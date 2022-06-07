Woman arrested in connection with 2 separate stabbings at Guildford-area grocery stores

Surrey RCMP have arrested a 33-year-old woman in connection with two separate, allegedly unprovoked, stabbing incidents last week at supermarkets in the Guildford area of Surrey, B.C.

The woman was arrested following a stabbing at a Walmart in the 10300-block of 152 Street Saturday just before 9 p.m., two days after a separate stabbing at the Real Canadian Superstore on 104 Avenue left a woman with serious injuries.

Police believe the same person is responsible for both incidents.

The second victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the woman left the store following the stabbing but was located in the 15000-block of 104 Avenue.

"The suspect was taken into custody without incident," said Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Now that an arrest has been made, police have taken down surveillance images from the Superstore incident for privacy reasons.

"These were disturbing and violent incidents in our community, and we are thankful to all who assisted in ensuring a suspect was arrested," said Insp. Bill Parmar in a statement.

Anyone with information about either stabbing incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.