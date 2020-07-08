Grizzly bear cubs from Alberta find new home at the Greater Vancouver Zoo 

The Greater Vancouver Zoo says it is now home to three grizzly bear cubs that would have otherwise been euthanized.

In a statement, it says the cubs from Alberta were orphaned when their mother was shot by hunters.

The zoo says the triplets are adapting well to their new surroundings and are having fun discovering their new habitat while the zookeepers have been enjoying caring for the curious trio.

Watch the grizzly bear cubs at play:

The Greater Vancouver Zoo says these grizzly triplets are adapting well to their new surroundings and are having fun discovering their new habitat. 0:42

It says grizzly bear babies typically stay with their mother for three years before heading out on their own, so these cubs will require special care.

It says the public will be invited to name the three bear cubs in an online contest, although no date was given.

The zoo says it has a history of being a home for rescued animals including cougars and a lion.