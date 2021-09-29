Man in hospital after grizzly attack in B.C.'s Skeena region
Attack happened near Babine Lake early Wednesday, officials say
A man has been hospitalized after being attacked by a grizzly bear in B.C.'s Skeena region.
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) said the man was attacked near the Village of Granisle, near Babine Lake, on Wednesday morning.
Houston RCMP said its officers responded to the scene along Highway 118, also known as the Central Babine Lake Highway, around 7:45 a.m. PT.
The man was taken to hospital with "serious injuries," according to the conservation service.
"Further details on the victim's condition are unknown at this time," read a post on Facebook. "An update will be provided when additional details are confirmed."
Granisle is northwest of Burns Lake, B.C. The village has a population of roughly 300 people.
Grizzly bear attacks are rare in the province, according to WildSafe B.C.
With files from Tom Popyk
