Counsellors help grieving Kelowna students deal with loss of 3 classmates

Members of a critical incident response team are working at a Kelowna, B.C., high school helping students cope with the loss of three Grade 12 classmates.

The three Kelowna senior secondary students were in a Honda Civic sedan that RCMP say hit a utility pole in the city just after midnight Wednesday.

An 18-year-old female who was driving and two passengers, an 18-year-old male and 17-year-old female, died at the scene.

The three were set to graduate within weeks and School District 23 Superintendent Kevin Kardaal says a specialized team of grief counsellors is at the school.

He says students and staff are being offered support as they deal with shock and grief.

My heart breaks to hear of the tragic and sudden loss of three students from Kelowna Secondary School. My deepest condolences go to their families, friends, and the entire KSS community. —@TracyGrayKLC



Const. Solana Pare says police remained at the crash scene for much of Wednesday trying to determine exactly what happened.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to friends and family affected by this tragic collision,'' Pare said in a statement.

Investigators are appealing for more witnesses to come forward and she said the RCMP's victim services unit is also offering support to witnesses, friends and family of those who died.