Greyhound set to resume bus service to Canada as U.S. border reopens
Passengers can already start booking for trips beginning Nov. 8, U.S.-based carrier says
After a nearly two year-long service disruption due to pandemic restrictions, one of the largest cross-border bus services is set to resume passenger trips to and from Canada.
On its website, Greyhound announced it would restart service by Nov. 8, though it said customers could start booking tickets for trips as of Tuesday, but only out of three centres — Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto.
Anyone hoping to travel across the border into U.S. cities will be required to be fully vaccinated and have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before arrival at the border, it said.
Travelers will also be required to register with ArriveCAN online or through the app to provide all mandatory travel information.
The company said its goal is to provide passengers with affordable fares and stress-free transportation as they return to normal travel, especially around the holidays.
Greyhound pulled out of Western Canada in 2018.
It put its remaining routes in Ontario and Quebec on pause when COVID-19 hit in 2020 before announcing in May it was closing its bus service in Canada permanently except for cross border routes.
