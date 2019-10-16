Greta Thunberg invited to Victoria, but fossil fuel burning ferries present a problem

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has an invitation to speak to British Columbia's provincial legislature but getting to Vancouver Island without using fossil fuels poses a problem.

Andrew Weaver, the leader of British Columbia's Green Party, says he extended an invitation to the 16-year-old Swede who is supposed to visit Vancouver Friday to take part in what organizers say is a post-election climate strike.

Weaver said he spoke to Speaker Darryl Plecas, who agreed to allow Thunberg to address the legislature if she wanted to.

But there is some doubt whether Thunberg will come to Vancouver Island, as the young activist has actively tried to avoid using fossil fuels during her North American trip.

Thunberg eschewed flights to travel across the Atlantic Ocean in a zero-emission sailboat to attend the UN Climate Action Summit in September. She has travelled in a an electric Tesla in her trips across North America.

Greta Thunberg waves from the Malizia II in Plymouth, England, before her departure on Aug. 14. She crossed the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat to attend the UN climate summit in New York in September. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press)

Lisa Helps, mayor of Victoria, says although she hasn't heard from Thunberg directly, one of her councillors had heard from Thunberg's team that she wouldn't be coming to Victoria because there's no way to get here without burning fossil fuels either by ferry or flight.

"Way to go. She stands on principle," Helps said.

"It's almost poignant that she would come and see us but for the fossil fuels that she'd need to burn to get here."

Still, some Vancouver Islanders are trying to rally to find a way to bring Thunberg to Victoria.

Helps says Olympic rower Adam Kreek has offered to row Thunberg to Victoria and back.

Thunberg's stance has also put the spotlight on BC Ferries.

While BC Ferries long-term plan is to have the company's entire fleet powered by electricity, the fleet currently runs on diesel fuel.

It announced its first wave of hybrid electric vessels in September, the first of which are expected to be in operation by 2022, with the first two expected to be in service in 2020.

Climate rally planned in Vancouver

Thunberg will be outside the Vancouver Art Gallery for a strike on Friday, according to Sustainabiliteens, a group of teenagers that has organized previous climate strikes in Vancouver.

In a statement, the group said youth are pushing for cross-party collaboration to tackle the climate crisis from a newly elected minority federal government.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee was the last non-elected B.C. politician to address the legislature in November 2017.