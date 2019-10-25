Greta Thunberg set to speak at climate rally in Vancouver
Activist's appearance coincides with launch of youth lawsuit against federal government over climate policy
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is expected to attend a rally in downtown Vancouver on Friday, an event billed as a post-election demonstration to push Canadian leaders to take action on the climate crisis.
Thunberg, 16, is expected to speak and appear at the march late Friday morning.
She began her weekly school climate strikes in her native Stockholm more than a year ago and her following has grown in recent months.
The Vancouver rally, which is set to begin at 11 a.m. PT, coincides with the filing of a lawsuit from 15 youths across Canada, who say the federal government's policies have contributed to high levels of greenhouse gas emissions and "dangerous" contributions to climate change.
The group is claiming their Charter rights have been violated because, for one, younger people are disproportionately affected by climate change.
The group has some powerful backers, including representation from high-profile constitutional lawyer Joseph Arvay. Our Children's Trust, a non-profit involved with a similar suit from teens in the United States, is also involved in the case, while the David Suzuki Foundation is backing the teens by supporting the case's legal framework and acting as a communications lead.
