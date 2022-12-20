Sonia Furstenau says new premier won't change Green Party's approach to critiquing B.C. government in 2023

It was a year of immense change in British Columbia politics.

Premier John Horgan became Premier David Eby, Leader of the Opposition Shirley Bond became Leader of the Opposition Kevin Falcon, and a government that had been fully focused on the pandemic and climate disasters had to refocus on more traditional crises around health care and spending priorities.

But one thing stayed the same during 2022 — B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau attacking the government for the response to the major issues of the day.

"In these times of all of these crises, whether it's climate, weather related events, the ongoing pandemic or … a flu surge right now, we need governments to get out in front of this," she said.

"We need governments to be a lot more proactive, and what we've had from this government in particular."

Focus on health

Furstenau's role — as leader of the third party in the legislature, with just one other MLA at her side (Adam Olsen) — of holding the government to account while trying to broaden the party's support can seem daunting.

But in a year-end interview with CBC News, Furstenau was confident her approach was working. She cited her approach on health care and environmental policies as places where the party has had an impact, in particular her criticism of the expansion of fee-for-services models like Telus Health.

"People are recognizing that the B.C. Greens are an important and essential voice in B.C. politics," she said.

Over the past year, the pandemic has provided a clear differentiation between the Greens and the two bigger parties. While the NDP and Liberals broadly supported the removal of most health care orders, Furstenau continues to argue the province should treat the threat of transmission more urgently.

"We haven't had a government that is willing to acknowledge this is an airborne virus. And there are ways to mitigate the risks of this," she said.

"There's indoor ventilation and air filtration. There's education. There's having a sense of how we can live with this but navigate it in a way that reduces the risk and reduces the burden of illness."

Announcing candidates

Over the 28 months Furstenau has been leader, the relationship between the Greens and the governing NDP deteriorated from the generally amiable dynamic that existed during Horgan's partnership with former Greens leader Andrew Weaver.

Furstenau said in the month Eby has been premier, there's been encouraging signs of a change in the government's demeanour.

"I'm pleased so far that there does seem to be a shift in the relationship," she said.

"We will continue to do exactly what we've been doing — bringing solutions, bringing ideas forward, and at anytime willing to work and willing to collaborate with either of the other two parties in the legislature."

At the same time, Furstenau says "what we're getting mostly is kind of a status quo" with Eby, and she doesn't want the Greens to be in the same position they were in 2020 when they were caught by surprise by a snap election call.

To that end, the party will begin nominating candidates for a potential election at the beginning of the new year, with the hopes of adding to their two seats when voters head to the polls.

"I have had assurance from the premier that there is no plan for a snap election and I hope that he's true to his word," she said.

"But if it is happening sooner, we will be ready."