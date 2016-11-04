U.S.-inspired Green New Deal pact launches across Canadian cities
Activists call for move away from fossil fuels by 2030 while protecting jobs
Rallies are planned across the country on Monday to make climate action an election issue, inspired by the U.S. movement in support of a stimulus program known as the Green New Deal.
In Canada, the non-partisan coalition Pact for a Green New Deal is calling for a move away from fossil fuels and to cut emissions in half by 2030 while protecting jobs.
The group launches in three cities this week, including Vancouver, bringing together high-profile figures including environmental activist David Suzuki, Grand Chief Philip Stewart and musician Dan Mangan.
"Basically, it's calling for a very fast and far-reaching transition away from fossil fuels," said Nayeli Jimenez, a youth organizer involved in the movement.
"This basically just puts, at the forefront, the issue as an election issue in front of our politicians to actually take action."
Jimenez, 28, is one of the organizers with the youth-led climate justice movement Our Time that is calling for a Green New Deal.
"The federal government has proven that we need something called a 'crisis' or an 'emergency' and they can actually pull the resources to act really fast," she told CBC's The Early Edition.
"That's what climate change should be: it is an urgent crisis and it is right here, right now."
Town halls across the country
The Green New Deal is essentially a road map to shift the Canadian economy. The plan, she emphasized, has to address issues like economic inequality, green transportation and job creation.
She wants all Canadians to be part of the conversation.
"As we build this diverse movement, we are going to host town halls all across the country so that every day Canadians can actually come and have a say in what that looks like," she said.
"Once that gets built, it will be brought to politicians to put pressure on them so it becomes the centre of the election."
Change comes partly at the ballot box, Jimenez said, but also wants to ensure those who can't vote are also included.
She has been living in Canada for a decade, after immigrating from Mexico, but can't vote.
"That doesn't mean I don't have a say," she said. "Climate impacts don't care about borders or [immigration] status."
The Pact for a Green New Deal also launches in Montreal and Toronto this week.
With files from The Early Edition
