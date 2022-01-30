City of Vancouver to reduce green bin collection to every 2 weeks as it deals with staffing shortage
The city says pickup should return to normal by the end of February
The City of Vancouver says green bins will be collected every two weeks temporarily as it deals with staffing shortages due to COVID-19.
The city's website says the collection will happen on garbage day, every two weeks, for the month of February. It anticipates green bin service will return to weekly pickup by the end of the month.
The city apologized for the inconvenience and said it appreciates the public's patience as crews do their best to maintain services during these challenging times.
Green bins are meant for organic waste including garden clippings, food scraps, food-soiled paper products, as well as used wooden chopsticks and skewers. Plastic containers and plastic cutlery, even those marked "biodegradable" or "compostable" are not allowed in green bins.
The city says green bins need to be outside by 7 a.m. on the morning of collection day.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?