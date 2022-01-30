City of Vancouver to reduce green bin collection to every 2 weeks as it deals with staffing shortage

The City of Vancouver says green bins will be collected every two weeks temporarily as it deals with staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

The city's website says the collection will happen on garbage day, every two weeks, for the month of February. It anticipates green bin service will return to weekly pickup by the end of the month.

The city apologized for the inconvenience and said it appreciates the public's patience as crews do their best to maintain services during these challenging times.

Green bins are meant for organic waste including garden clippings, food scraps, food-soiled paper products, as well as used wooden chopsticks and skewers. Plastic containers and plastic cutlery, even those marked "biodegradable" or "compostable" are not allowed in green bins.

The city says green bins need to be outside by 7 a.m. on the morning of collection day.