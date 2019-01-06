Members of Vancouver's Greek Orthodox community gathered at English Bay on Sunday to participate in the Epiphany cross dive.

The tradition involves a priest tossing a cross into the water, which symbolizes the release of the Holy Spirit.

Whoever retrieves the cross and returns it to the priest is said to have greater luck in the year ahead.

It's part of Epiphany, which falls each year on Jan. 6 and, for many Orthodox Christians, commemorates the baptism of Jesus.