Wolf escape leaves Greater Vancouver Zoo closed for 2nd day

The Greater Vancouver Zoo remains closed a day after a number of its wolves got out of their enclosure in what the zoo suspects was a "malicious" act.

The zoo, which has nine adult grey wolves and six pups, has not confirmed how many of the animals escaped or remain missing.

B.C.'s Environment Ministry said Tuesday that one wolf remains unaccounted for.

The facility first announced it was closed Tuesday morning on its Instagram and Facebook accounts, but did not confirm why until mid-afternoon. The zoo said it remains shut Wednesday.

A statement Tuesday afternoon described the animals' escape as suspicious, suggesting it was "due to malicious intent.''

A grey wolf is pictured in a file photo. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, File/The Associated Press)

The zoo said there was no danger to the public and said staff were working with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service to "contain'' the animals, while the Langley RCMP investigated what appeared to be a case of unlawful entry and vandalism.

The Environment Ministry said anyone who sees a wolf should keep their distance and report it by calling 1-877-952-7277.

The ministry declined comment on the incident Wednesday, deferring to the zoo to respond to questions.

CBC News has contacted the zoo for further information but has yet to receive a response.