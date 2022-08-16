Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

One wolf still at large after wolves escape Greater Vancouver Zoo, B.C. Ministry of Environment says

B.C's Environment Ministry says the Greater Vancouver Zoo requested support from the Conservation Officer Service on Tuesday, after wolves escaped their enclosure.

Environment Ministry says it has dispatched Conservation Officer Service

CBC News ·
The Greater Vancouver Zoo says one of its wolves is still at large after having escaped its enclosure on Tuesday. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Associated Press)

B.C's Environment Ministry says the Greater Vancouver Zoo, located in Aldergrove near the Township of Langley, asked for help Tuesday recapturing wolves that had escaped its enclosure.

The ministry says the Conservation Officer Service was dispatched. According to the zoo, one wolf is still at large and efforts are underway to track the animal down.

The ministry said in a written statement that the zoo had requested assistance after an escape of wolves but didn't say how many wolves had initially escaped.

Anyone who sees the wolf is encouraged to keep a safe distance and report the animal immediately to the Report all Poachers and Polluters (RAPP)  line at 1-877-952-7277.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now