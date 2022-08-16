One wolf still at large after wolves escape Greater Vancouver Zoo, B.C. Ministry of Environment says
B.C's Environment Ministry says the Greater Vancouver Zoo requested support from the Conservation Officer Service on Tuesday, after wolves escaped their enclosure.
Environment Ministry says it has dispatched Conservation Officer Service
B.C's Environment Ministry says the Greater Vancouver Zoo, located in Aldergrove near the Township of Langley, asked for help Tuesday recapturing wolves that had escaped its enclosure.
The ministry says the Conservation Officer Service was dispatched. According to the zoo, one wolf is still at large and efforts are underway to track the animal down.
The ministry said in a written statement that the zoo had requested assistance after an escape of wolves but didn't say how many wolves had initially escaped.
Anyone who sees the wolf is encouraged to keep a safe distance and report the animal immediately to the Report all Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.
More to come.
