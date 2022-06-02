Grapes of Aftermath: Surviving Lytton vineyard produces wine, raises funds to rebuild fire-ravaged village

Nonie McCann is still haunted by the sight of the small village of Lytton, consumed by last summer's devastating wildfires.

"There were probably 50 cars parked there, and they were literally exploding. And it was just something amazing and frightening and scary all at the same time," she told Shelley Joyce with CBC's Daybreak Kamloops.

"You couldn't hear any sirens or even horns honking. All you could hear was the explosions."

McCann's Winch Spur Vineyard, just across the Fraser River from Lytton, was one of the few properties left unscathed. Now, almost a year since the tragedy, the fruit of those vines is being used to help rebuild the village.

Rolf de Bruin, founder and co-owner of Lytton's lone winery, Fort Berens Estate, was walking through the vineyard last fall when inspiration hit.

"It sort of felt so strange to be harvesting these grapes while there's still so much devastation in the town," he said.

"We just want to do something. We just wanted to do something to help. Let's use these grapes to produce wine with purpose."

Fort Berens Estate produced 120 cases, or 1,440 bottles, of Pinot Gris from the harvest and is now selling the vintage online as part of a fundraiser to rebuild Lytton.

Burnt homes and vehicles in Lytton, B.C., nearly eight months after a wildfire swept through the village. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The fundraiser, which runs from June 3 - 12, 2022, also includes a silent auction and raffle featuring tours of the area to help rebuild tourism.

"Our goal is to raise $125,000 during this fundraising campaign. Our desire is to have these funds go toward a dedicated legacy-building project for the community of Lytton," said de Bruin.

De Bruin, and residents like Nonie McCann, have already earmarked the funds to build a new community pool.

"It's been a central part of the village for years now, and children learned to swim there. It's wonderful to have a cool pool to go to in the hot weather," McCann said.

In the heart of the fire-damaged community, there are hopes a new oasis will grow.