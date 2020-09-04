One person seriously injured after collision on Granville Street in Vancouver
One person is in hospital in critical condition after a collision on Granville Street Friday afternoon.
Two-vehicle collision happened just after 4 p.m. Friday
One person was sent to hospital in critical condition after a collision on Granville Street Friday afternoon.
Paramedics were called to the intersection of Granville Street and 11th Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. for a collision involving two vehicles.
Photos from the scene show a silver truck on the sidewalk by a Purdy's Chocolate store at the corner of the intersection.
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition, said B.C. Emergency Health Services spokesman Jose Vargas.
No one else was injured.
