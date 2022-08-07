Police shoot suspect after 4 injured in late-night machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street

Vancouver police say they shot and injured a man who allegedly stabbed four people with a machete on Saturday night in the Granville Street area.

According to police, they were called to the intersection of Granville Street and Smithe Street around 10 p.m. PT Saturday after a man reportedly set his suite on fire within a rooming house.

He went on to attack four people with a machete in the building, according to VPD. The four victims are in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police subsequently shot and injured the man, who has been arrested. They say he is in hospital with serious injuries, which are not life-threatening.

The VPD shot and injured the lone suspect in the incident. They say he set his room on fire before stabbing people. (Susana da Silva/CBC)

The Roxy Cabaret in Granville Street posted a statement that said it had to close due to the incident "at a neighbouring business." Police were seen entering and exiting the club with forensic equipment.

Crime tape surrounded the busy Granville Street entertainment district for much of Saturday night as police investigated the incident. Bloodstains could be seen in the nearby alley and on the pavement.

The VPD says its Major Crimes Section is looking into the incident, along with a concurrent investigation by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO). The IIO looks into incidents involving police that cause serious harm or death.