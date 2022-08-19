Man pleads guilty to groping young girl on Granville Island

A 42-year-old man has pleaded guilty to groping a 12-year-old girl on Granville Island last summer.

Derek Jason Sangris pleaded guilty Thursday in provincial court to the charge of sexual interference, admitting that he "did for a sexual purpose, touch, directly or indirectly, with a part of his body, the body of … a person under the age of 16 years," according to the prosecution.

Last summer, Vancouver police arrested Sangris for groping a young girl at the Granville Island public market on Aug. 13.

He was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

At the time, police said the girl contacted the department after it released information following a series of gropings in the False Creek area.

Sangris will be sentenced on Sept. 8.