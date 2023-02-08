Granville Bridge improvements promised for pedestrians and cyclists as redesign begins next week

The long-planned redesign of the Granville Bridge begins next week with a first-phase focus on repurposing the two western-most vehicle lanes on the bridge deck exclusively for pedestrians and cyclists.

The project will see the removal of traffic loops at the north end of the bridge, which currently present a harrowing impediment for those on foot or bike trying to get onto or off the bridge deck. They will be replaced with a new network of streets.

City of Vancouver Transportation Director Paul Storer said removing the loops eliminates a vestige of old-school road design for a bridge that was originally intended to connect with a highway.

"This creates significantly better walking-cycling connections and also unlocks [nearby] properties for redevelopment, including replacement of social housing and other city priorities," he said.

Cross-section illustration shows the new, two-way bike and pedestrian route on the left, six lanes of traffic and the existing sidewalk. (City of Vancouver)

The Granville Bridge dates back to the 1950s and is the last of the three False Creek crossings to receive pedestrian and cycling upgrades.

Pre-COVID-19, approximately 65,000 vehicles crossed the eight lane span daily, well under capacity, according to Storer.

"When we look at traffic volumes, essentially the vehicles can fit into two lanes in either direction, which means there's a lot of ability to re-allocate space on the bridge for walking and cycling," he said.

The new westside pedestrian and cycling lanes will be two-way, unlike the Burrard Street Bridge which has one way traffic on each side. Concrete safety barriers will be installed to separate it, and the eastside sidewalk, from vehicle traffic.

On the south end of the bridge, new traffic signals are coming to connect the route to the Arbutus Greenway at 5th Avenue.

Upon completion, there will be a total of six lanes on the bridge for vehicle traffic, three in each direction.

The long-planned redesign of the Granville Bridge begins next week. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

During construction, the bridge deck will shrink to two vehicle lanes travelling each way.

"It definitely will be slower and we expect some drivers will end up taking different routes, but we're not expecting significant congestion because of this," said Storer.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $50 million and it is slated to be finished by the end of next year.

Future improvements could include an elevator from the bridge deck down to Granville Island and lanes reserved for transit only.