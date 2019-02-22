Rezoning for East Vancouver detox and social housing complex approved by city council

Vancouver city councillors have approved rezoning for a 10-storey combined detox centre and housing complex in an East Vancouver neighbourhood that drew mixed reactions from residents in the area.

The project at 1636 Clark Drive and 1321-1395 East First Avenue will now go through the development permit approval process, despite some Grandview-Woodland neighbourhood residents being concerned the project will be too big and too risky for the family-oriented community.

In two days of public hearings, more than 50 people spoke for and against the development that combines 90 social housing units, a withdrawal centre and a social enterprise space.

If the project gets through the permit approval process, construction would start in early 2020.

The City of Vancouver, the province, and Vancouver Coastal Health are partners on the development which officials say addresses the need for long-term affordable rental housing in the area.

There will be up to 20 transitional units for people seeking treatment for addictions and a social enterprise space which will focus on Indigenous employment as an essential component of healing and wellness.

"It's great to see this innovative, mixed-use development move another step closer to reality," said Selina Robinson, B.C.'s minister of municipal affairs and housing.

"Through this one building, we'll be able to provide affordable housing, treatment supports for people who need them, and employment opportunities — helping to build a healthy and resilient community."

Specific rents have not yet been determined, but the housing would serve low-to-moderate income residents, including families, singles, people with disabilities and seniors.

It would replace the current detox facilities on East Second Avenue and Harbour Lights Detox on East Cordova.

Community concern

Thomas Ferguson, who lives in the area, said the building will be be too large to manage and is inappropriate and even dangerous for a residential neighbourhood.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said in a statement the development would be "responsibly and safely managed."

It is also being supported by the Vancouver Police Department, Judy Darcy, B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions and Bonnie Wilson, the director of community health services and inner-city for Vancouver Coastal Health.