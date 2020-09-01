The Grandview Viaduct is closing for weeks for repairs. Here's what to expect

The City of Vancouver is closing a major arterial road between East Vancouver and the downtown core while crews work on repairs.

The Grandview Viaduct linking Terminal Avenue with East 1st Avenue and Clark Drive will be closed for up to four weeks starting Sept. 2, according to a city statement.

It says the scope of work includes full removal and replacement of the aging asphalt pavement and concrete repairs of the viaduct deck.

Road users can expect the following:

1st Avenue will be closed to traffic in both directions from Clark Drive to Cottrell Street starting Sept. 2.

The No. 22 bus will be rerouted to ensure uninterrupted bus service.

Pedestrian access will be maintained on one sidewalk during construction.

Access to businesses and parking along Terminal Avenue can be accessed via Main Street.

The city is asking motorists to plan ahead and use an alternative route.