Vancouver police seek witnesses to violent confrontations at transgender rally

Warning: This story describes details of violence and contains links to footage showing violence.

Vancouver police say they are investigating two violent confrontations at a rally in the city marking International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Investigators have released images of two people, as well as video from Grandview Park that shows the two people involved in incidents where others were shouted at, grabbed, and thrown to the ground.

VPD says the video and images it posted online come from a victim. Police is making them public with the hope that more people who witnessed the altercations will come forward with information.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VPDNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VPDNews</a>: Vancouver Police are sharing video and images from violent confrontations at yesterday’s trans-rights rally, and are asking people who witnessed the incidents to come forward to assist with the investigation. <a href="https://t.co/ohH1DW5icY">https://t.co/ohH1DW5icY</a> <a href="https://t.co/h5LOtBsQSd">pic.twitter.com/h5LOtBsQSd</a> —@VancouverPD

"Investigators believe there may be additional witnesses who have not spoken to police, as well as bystander video that may show different perspectives of what occurred," said a release from VPD.

VPD detectives are reviewing bystander video, eyewitness accounts and victim statements from the event.

Police estimate between 75 and 100 people attended the rally, and some were among counter-protesters who were also in the park at the event.

Police say they believe at least two people were assaulted.

Vancouver police released images of these two people on April 1, in hopes of having more witnesses to the violent confrontations at the rally come forward with information. (Vancouver Police Department)

CBC News attended the rally and witnessed the confrontations, one of which included a group of people chanting profanities at a man well-known on social media for actively protesting against gender ideology, arguing children cannot consent to medically-assisted transitions.

He was grabbed by another person and thrown to the ground, CBC News witnessed, and the videos show.

The force said it has also reached out to a person who has posted a video of the assault online, for that person to provide a statement and share their footage.

One of the speakers at the rally was 15-year old 7even Perks who uses the pronouns it/its and came out as non-binary three years ago.

It said at the rally that it was important for people to be able to gather and support each other.

"The one thing that I felt is that we were the only ones going through this ... but the reality is you're not," Perks said at the rally.

Police did not say if any arrests were made at the park on Friday, where more than a dozen officers were in attendance.

"The Vancouver Police Department supports everyone's right to peacefully assemble to express their views," said the release. "When violence and disorder occurs, our priority is to restore order quickly and to prevent further escalation of violence."

It has not said what charges the force may recommend to the B.C. Prosecution Service based on its investigation.