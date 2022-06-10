Driver suffers minor injuries after SUV crashes through overpass guardrail onto Hwy. 1

Burnaby RCMP say a driver is lucky to have escaped with only minor injuries after her vehicle drove off an overpass onto Highway 1 on Thursday night.

The driver lost control of a white SUV while driving on Grandview Highway around 8:15 p.m., crashed through a guardrail and fell several metres onto the highway below, according to Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Michael Kalanj.

The SUV landed on all four wheels in the grassy median separating eastbound and westbound lanes. The driver, a 49-year-old woman, was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kalanj said things could have been much worse.

"Landing on all four wheels upright in between east and west [lanes on] Highway 1, it's amazing," he said. "The driver of the vehicle is doing OK ... she's pretty lucky."

Dalanj said the SUV will be towed when it is safe to do so.

The crash shut down all eastbound lanes for about an hour, causing significant traffic congestion.

Two lanes reopened around 9:15 p.m., according to Drive B.C.

Burnaby RCMP remained on the scene to investigate. Repairs to the guardrail are underway.

RCMP do not believe alcohol or drugs are involved, and have not ruled out speed or weather as possible contributing factors.