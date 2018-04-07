Elementary school assistant jailed for sharing pictures of her grandkids with online predator

A B.C. elementary school assistant has been sent to jail for 14 months for sharing pictures of her grandchildren online with a perverted stranger who said he would "love to train" them.

The 48-year-old woman — who is called S.L.G. — was sentenced in Prince George provincial court after pleading guilty to one count of making child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

The mother of four has six grandchildren and was working as an elementary school assistant at the time of her arrest in May 2018.

She has also worked as a life skills instructor for mentally challenged adults.

"Ms. G regrets her actions and says she is mortified by her behaviour," Judge Cassandra Malfair wrote in her reasons for sentence.

"She feels a lot of shame and has lost her job, dignity and reputation."

'Props in a repugnant sexual fantasy'

S.L.G.'s "vile and depraved" online relationship with someone who called themselves "daddy669" only lasted about a week. But the impacts will continue for a lifetime.

On top of the jail sentence, Malfair also ordered a three-year probation period during which S.L.G. is forbidden to have contact with three of her grandchildren.

A B.C. provincial court judge in Prince George sentenced the 48-year-old woman to 14 months in jail and three years probation. (David Horemans/CBC)

"Ms. G put her own grandchildren at risk by sharing their photographs with "daddy669" and encouraging him to sexually abuse them ... I find it risky and irresponsible for Ms. G to bring her granddaughters to the attention of a potentially dangerous sexual predator," Malfair wrote.

"She undermined the dignity and sexual integrity of her own grandchildren by offering up their images as props in a repugnant sexual fantasy. Their images may be circulating among circles of noxious child abusers on the internet for time immemorial."

According to the ruling, S.L.G was arrested after a tip from U.S, authorities.

She created an account with the user name 'trained_dog' in March 2018 on a platform called AirG, which is where she began conversing with "daddy669."

"Ms. G told "daddy669" she has children and grandchildren, and provided him the ages of her grandchildren," the ruling says.

She sent "daddy669" a picture of her two young granddaughters and grandson and said that she would love "secretly watching" him abuse one of them.

According to the ruling, she also sent him a photo of a child she identified as a "little girl in town." Police found 72 images of child pornography on her phone.

'I only thought of it as a conversation'

S.L.G. told police "she has never thought about touching any of her grandchildren, but was 'turned on' by the chats with"daddy669," Malfair's decision says.

"She knew it was wrong to talk about sexual acts with children and did not know why she did it, and claimed she did not know that "role playing" about sexual conduct with children was a serious crime."

S.L.G. has no criminal record and her common-law spouse is supportive.

She claimed to have been molested multiple times by different parties both as a child and as a teenager.

The judge was sympathetic but suggested S.L.G. was viewing herself as a victim more than as an offender.

"The reality is that most victims of childhood sexual abuse do not go on to abuse children themselves," Malfair wrote.

S.L.G. also said she was remorseful.

"I'm trying to look at it positively, I need to heal, to get better, I know it was wrong, I should be ashamed of myself and I am," she told a psychologist.

"I feel terrible. I really pray that no one was hurt. I only thought of it as a conversation, I didn't think that kids might be involved. He said he got the pictures online. I wasn't really thinking."