Woman, 65, surprises family with 1st tattoo to honour grandson's rare skin condition

It's a painful routine that the Tomlinson-Smillie family goes through every single day in Squamish. One by one, two-year-old Nash's blisters are popped, cleaned, and the open sores marring his little body are carefully dressed.

"Mommy's going to roll your sleeve back and have a really quick look at this one here," says Emily Tomlinson to her son as she finds a large blister on his wrist and pops it.

Nash let's out a small cry, but co-operates.

"There, all done. I'm just going to clean it up," says Tomlinson, as the crying subsides.

Nash was born with epidermolysis bullosa, or EB, a rare lifelong skin condition for which there is currently no cure. You can think of the condition as the skin lacking the protein 'glue' that holds the two layers together. Even minor rubbing or friction can cause blistering.

The daily care routine, of course, wasn't a surprise on Thursday, the first day of International EB awareness week. What was surprising, is the act of solidarity carried out by Nash's grandmother Kathie Smillie, 65, the night before.

Smillie shocked her family by getting her first tattoo — a small butterfly on her left forearm.

Kathie Smillie, 65, surprised her family with her first tattoo — a butterfly depicting the letter E and B — to honour her grandson. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

"They were pretty blown away," she said, adding that there were tears flowing when she revealed the fresh ink. "They were kind of amazed that I'd done this."

"It was definitely a stinging and it was annoying and you're going, OK, how much longer is this going to go on?" she said of her first tattooing experience.

The tattoo depicts a small, stylized butterfly. It's artfully formed out of E and B letters, an emblem used to represent the condition.

"Children with EB are known as butterfly children, because their skin is sensitive and delicate as a butterfly," said Smillie.

Nash Smillie eats a piece of chocolate. He suffers form a rare skin condition, EB, which causes large blisters and sores all over his body. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Her son Kevin Smillie, Nash's father, is covered in tattoos, but he didn't expect to see one on his mother at this point in her life.

"Tears of joy for sure," he said of the moment he learned of the tattoo. "I never expected that."

"She will always be able to look down and see what she went through — a little bit of pain to see what her grandson goes through every day," said Smillie.

The family is trying to raise awareness of EB. They're distributing bracelets and keychains promoting the non-profit organization, DEBRA Canada, which supports families living with EB.

Tomlinsons's dinner table was also covered in T-shirts with "F--K EB" printed on the front.

"The amount of blood that we've seen on our child's body at this age is something that no parent should ever have to go through. So the words that we choose for EB may not be appropriate for everybody, but it's how we feel about what we've lived though," she said.

