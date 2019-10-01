Attempted murder charge possible for RCMP officer in B.C. shooting

A B.C. Mountie could face a charge of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that critically injured a man in Grand Forks last year.

The Independent Investigations Office has forwarded its report on the shooting to the B.C. Prosecution Service, after finding that there are reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a crime.

It's now up to Crown prosecutors to determine if the officer should be charged with an offence. Aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and attempted murder are all possible charges, according to a statement from the IIO.

The incident began just before 3:30 p.m. on May 10, 2018, when RCMP officers tried to stop a man who was reported to be driving erratically, the statement says. The driver allegedly struck police vehicles with his truck after officers tried to engage him.

At some time during the interaction, a police officer fired multiple shots, critically injuring the driver.

He was rushed to hospital, where medical professionals were able to save his life.