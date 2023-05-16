Grand Forks issues evacuation order to 6 properties over imminent flooding threat

The City of Grand Forks in southeastern B.C. has issued a new evacuation order due to the imminent threat of flooding.

On Monday afternoon, the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary issued the order to six properties in the Gilpin Road area, located in the eastern part of the city that is home to more than 4,000 residents.

The district said its decision was based on an "imminent danger of flooding."

"The evacuation order is being issued due to the river cutting off access to the six properties," said Mark Stephens, the director of the district's emergency operations centre.

The new evacuation order comes less than a week after evacuation orders issued from May 7-11 to dozens of properties were rescinded.

The district said its emergency operations centre still has 621 properties under evacuation alerts and one property under an evacuation order.

Evacuation alerts mean residents must be prepared to leave on short notice. An order means they must leave immediately.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RDKB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RDKB</a> EOC has placed six (6) properties in Manly Meadows in rural Grand Forks on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Evacuation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Evacuation</a> Order. <a href="https://t.co/fmMBeE65tJ">pic.twitter.com/fmMBeE65tJ</a> —@RDKB_Emergency

The province's River Forecast Centre also issued several high streamflow advisories for the Skeena River, the Upper Columbia and East and West Kootenay rivers and others as high temperatures accelerate the spring snowmelt.

Freezing levels will remain near 4,000 metres throughout this week, said Environment and Climate Change Canada, leading to increased melting of the snowpack with possible local flooding.

People are also being warned to stay away from fast-moving water and unstable banks.

Permanent solutions to Cache Creek flooding needed: mayor

B.C.'s Interior has been particularly hard hit by flooding and fires this spring, including the Village of Cache Creek, which suffered flooding earlier this month that displaced people from their homes and damaged highways.

Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta said the provincial government had started working on the part of Highway 97 that was washed out due to flooding, but he's not sure whether returning that area to pre-flood conditions will be enough to address future flooding concerns.

He said Cache Creek has flooded four of the last five years, and some sort of permanent solution is needed.

"I don't know exactly what that is. People have talked about a bridge. People have talked about just forgetting the bridge and leaving a channel there for the river to go through and don't use that road anymore, those sorts of ideas,'' he said.

He said the town is planning to start collecting donations for people affected by the flooding who could not afford expensive overland flood insurance.