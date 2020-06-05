Grand Chief Stewart Phillip appeals for living kidney donor

The president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs is asking for help from a living kidney donor in a written appeal that details his worsening chronic kidney disease.

"My kidneys no longer work well enough to keep me alive and continue my lifelong work and passion to advocate for Indigenous title and rights and the environment," said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.

Phillip said his options are limited to dialysis treatments or organ transplant.

"Getting regular dialysis treatments, usually three times a week for four hours at a time, will help my kidneys do their job and keep me alive, but a transplant would offer me more freedom and the ability to live a longer, healthier, more normal life," he said.

According to B.C. Transplant, the significant majority of people in the province waiting for organ transplant are in line for a kidney, with 644 people on the kidney transplant waiting list as of May 31.

There have been 32 living donor kidney transplants so far this year. In 2019 there were a total of 120.

'Many die while waiting'

"Finding a kidney for a transplant is not easy. Just ask the people on the waiting list for a deceased donor kidney like me," said Phillip. "Time is not on our side. Some wait for years; many die while waiting."

B.C. Transplant reported 211 kidney transplants from deceased donors in 2019.

"Asking my family, friends and supporters to consider donating a kidney to me is difficult, but it greatly improves my chances of getting a transplant," Phillips said in his appeal, adding that living donor kidneys typically last longer and have better function.

B.C. Transplant has encouraged all British Columbians to register as an organ donor and have a conversation with their family to indicate their wishes. There's information about becoming a living kidney donor on the organization's website.