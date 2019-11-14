Skip to Main Content
Grand Chief Ed John pleads not guilty to sex crimes dating back to 1974
British Columbia

Grand Chief Ed John pleads not guilty to sex crimes dating back to 1974

A B.C. grand chief charged with historic sex crimes pleaded not guilty to all counts against him during a hearing in a Prince George courtroom. 

Grand chief, former cabinet minister charged with sex crimes from 1974

Betsy Trumpener · CBC News ·
Grand Chief Ed John, shown here in a file photo, faces charges over sex crimes against a female victim that allegedly took place in 1974. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A B.C. grand chief charged with sex crimes dating back to the 1970s has pleaded not guilty to all counts against him.

Grand Chief Edward John did not appear in court on Wednesday, his 71st birthday, but his lawyer entered the plea on John's behalf by phone. 

John is facing four counts of sexual intercourse with a female without consent.

Prosecutors have said the alleged offences concern a single individual over a seven-month period in 1974, in the area of Prince George, B.C.

John has not appeared in court in person since charges were laid eight months ago. His lawyer on Wednesday said John has elected to face trial by judge and jury.

The charges John is facing — sexual intercourse with a female without consent — existed in the Criminal Code of Canada in 1974, but no longer exist under the current code.

John is the hereditary chief of the Tl'azt'en Nation and was appointed to the B.C. cabinet as minister for children and families from November 2000 to June 2001. He is a prominent Indigenous leader and lawyer who has advised the First Nations Summit and helped craft the Charlottetown Accord as well as the UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP).

About the Author

Betsy Trumpener

Reporter-Editor, CBC News

Betsy Trumpener has won numerous national and provincial journalism awards, including a national network award for radio documentary. Based out of Prince George, B.C., Betsy has reported on everything from hip hop in Tanzania to B.C.'s energy industry and the Paralympics.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

    now